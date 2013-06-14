版本:
Honda says to build hybrid vehicles in China in 3 years

TOKYO, June 14 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday that it plans to begin production of hybrid vehicles in China within the next three years.

Honda is planning to introduce 12 new models before the end of 2015 in China, and also aims to have the entire development process for China-specific models conducted in China, it said in a statement.

