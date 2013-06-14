Honda says to build hybrid vehicles in China in 3 years

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
TOKYO, June 14 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday that it plans to begin production of hybrid vehicles in China within the next three years.
Honda is planning to introduce 12 new models before the end of 2015 in China, and also aims to have the entire development process for China-specific models conducted in China, it said in a statement.
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.