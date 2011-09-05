UPDATE 1-Honda plans to double minicar ratio in Japan-Nikkei

* Honda's minicar ratio to rise to 43 pct in 5 years -
Nikkei
* Plans new wagon-type minicar in December - Nikkei
* Two more minivehicle models due in 2012 - Nikkei
* Other brands also beefing up minivehicle line-up
TOKYO, Sept 5 Honda Motor Co plans to
double the proportion of minivehicle sales in Japan in five
years, hoping to woo customers replacing older vehicles amid a
shrinking domestic market, the Nikkei business daily said on
Monday.
Minivehicles have engine displacements of up to 660cc and
are unique to Japan, making up one-third of new vehicle sales
thanks to preferential tax treatment. They are especially
popular in rural areas as a second or third family car.
Japan's No.3 automaker will first release in December a new
wagon-type model that will get fuel economy of 25 km per liter,
likely making it among the most fuel-efficient cars of its kind,
the Nikkei said. Two more new minicars are set to be introduced
in 2012, the report said.
A company spokesman said Honda could not confirm the details
in the report.
Honda had announced plans last year to beef up its
minivehicle operations and produce newly developed models at its
Suzuka factory starting in 2012 instead of at subsidiary Yachiyo
Industry . Chief Executive Takanobu Ito said at the
time he would not be surprised if minivehicles eventually made
up 50 percent of the Japanese market.
Rivals have also unveiled plans to strengthen sales in the
minivehicle market, dominated by Suzuki Motor Corp and
Daihatsu Motor Co .
Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said in May they would form a joint venture to develop
minivehicles. Nissan currently gets 660cc vehicles made under
its own badge by Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki.
In a move set to shake up competition in the minivehicle
market, Toyota Motor Corp is due to enter the market in
the coming weeks with a Toyota-badged minivehicle made by unit
Daihatsu.
Honda sold 160,000 minivehicles, or about 24 percent of a
total of 650,000 vehicles in Japan last year. The company now
aims to boost sales of minicars to 300,000 over the next five
years, or 43 percent of the company's projected overall sales of
700,000, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher)