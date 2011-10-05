Honda to halve exports from Japan on high yen-Asahi

TOKYO Oct 5 Honda Motor Co will halve
exports of vehicles made in Japan over 10 years to tackle the
rising yen, the company's chief executive said in a newspaper
interview published on Wednesday.
In an interview with the Asahi newspaper, Takanobu Ito said
he would shift production of vehicles for foreign markets
overseas, but planned to keep annual domestic production at
about a million units by boosting sales of inexpensive
minivehicles.
Honda built about 910,000 of its total 3.57 million vehicles
in Japan in the business year that ended in March 2011, and
exported 34 percent of them, the Asahi said.
Ito said he wanted to cut the proportion exported from Japan
to 10-20 percent.
Shares of Honda climbed 2.5 percent in early trading, before
falling back to slip 0.1 percent to 2,199 yen by midday.
Honda said in February it would build more of its popular
CR-V crossovers in North America to cushion the blow from the
strong yen.
Automakers are among the Japanese companies reeling from the
rise of the yen, which hit a 10-year high against the euro on
Tuesday and is hovering around 102 yen . The dollar
is around 77 yen, compared with levels above 85 yen in
April.
Shares of Toyota ended the morning down 2 percent
and Nissan closed down 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)