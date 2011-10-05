UPDATE 1-Honda to halve exports from Japan in 10 yrs-Asahi

* Honda to halve exports from Japan in 10 yrs - Asahi
* Move in line with Honda's plan to reduce exports globally
(Adds background)
TOKYO Oct 5 Honda Motor Co will halve
exports of vehicles made in Japan over 10 years to tackle the
rising yen, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an
interview with the automaker's chief executive.
The move would be in line with Honda's stated plan to sell
80-90 percent of vehicles produced in various regions around the
world in the local markets to reduce the impact of currency
swings.
Honda CEO Takanobu Ito told the Asahi newspaper that the
company would reduce exports from Japan to 10-20 percent from 34
percent in the business year that ended in March 2011 over the
next decade.
Honda has said it would beef up its 660cc minivehicle
offerings to boost sales in the shrinking Japanese market and
try to keep annual output in Japan at about 1 million vehicles.
Honda built about 910,000 of its total 3.57 million vehicles
in Japan last business year.
Shares of Honda climbed 2.5 percent in early trading, before
falling back to end down 0.3 percent at 2,195 yen.
Honda said in February it would build more of its popular
CR-V crossovers in North America instead of in Japan to cushion
the blow from the strong yen.
Automakers are reeling from the rise of the yen, which hit a
10-year high against the euro on Tuesday and is hovering around
102 yen . The dollar is around 77 yen, compared
with levels above 85 yen in April.
Shares of Toyota closed down 2 percent and Nissan
fell 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)