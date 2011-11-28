UPDATE 1-Honda to restart flood-hit Thai plant in April-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Nov 29 Japanese automobile maker Honda Motor Co plans to resume production at its flood-affected automobile plant in Thailand from April 2012, six months after its forced shutdown, The Nikkei reported.

Honda had to shut its assembly plant in the central province of Ayutthaya on Oct. 4, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output.

Honda set the April target after assessing damages and has informed some parts makers. It will soon start replacing ruined equipment, Nikkei said.

The automaker intends to restart the plant on April 1 but could push the date beyond the Thai New Year period of April 13-15, when many employees return to their hometowns, the daily said.

The Thai plant, which churns out the Civic sedan and the CR-V sport utility vehicle, is Honda's key production hub for Southeast Asia, with an annual output capacity of 240,000 units, Nikkei said.

Earlier on Monday, the company said all of its North American plants will resume normal production by the start of next month, following improvement in overall parts supply, which was hit by the Thailand floods. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)