RPT-INSIGHT-After Civic bruising, Honda fights for its soul

By Chang-Ran Kim and Ben Klayman
TOKYO/DETROIT, March 2 The future of Honda
Motor Co may rest with a pair of contrarian Japanese
car engineers working from a drab Tokyo suburb with a hotline to
the boardroom. Their mission: just say no.
Honda's creative directors Toshinobu Minami and Yoshinori
Asahi are out to kill any mediocre car designs rumbling down the
pipeline. In short, they have been told to stop anything like
the 2012 Civic, a cheapened redesign that prompted critics,
consumers and rivals to wonder how Honda had so badly lost its
way.
Inside Honda, in both Japan and the United States, that same
question has also been asked with urgency. Honda, many say,
slipped into designing cars by committee in recent years and
drifted away from the iconoclastic ambitions of its
founder. Honda had become boring.
"Somewhere along the way, we lost the ability to express
ourselves more freely," Asahi told Reuters. "We have a lot of
designers here, and when we ask ourselves, 'Which Honda car
would we want to buy?' Sometimes, some of us draw a blank."
That's a startling admission at a company long praised for
the quality and durability of its vehicles -- a company that
caught U.S. automakers flat-footed in the 1970s with
inexpensive, fuel-efficient cars like the original Civic.
Touted four decades ago for its CVCC engine that
boasted cleaner tailpipe emissions -- as well as inspiring the
Civic name -- Honda has trailed with advances such as six-speed
transmissions and direct fuel-injection systems.
In recent years, Honda's "car guys", the engineers that
built the automotive upstart into a powerhouse, were
overshadowed by the "bean counters", financial executives more
willing to cut corners on vehicle content to shore up margins,
insiders say.
That approach looks good on a spreadsheet, but it also
carries the risk of a backlash. Consumers can turn on a debased
version of a popular car and the resulting publicity can burn a
brand -- a lesson GM, Ford and Chrysler all learned the hard way
in the slide to crisis in 2008.
Ironically, Detroit's willingness to settle for also-ran
status in small-car quality created the opening for Honda in the
1970s and 1980s. Now, analysts and industry executives wonder
whether Honda can rekindle the underdog ambition of founder
Soichiro Honda.
Changes at Honda can't come soon enough after a terrible
year. Slow to recover from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan a
year ago, Honda's U.S. sales tumbled 7 percent in 2011. By
contrast, Nissan bounced back with a 14 percent sales gain to
almost match Honda's market share.
Nissan, in particular, has made it a mission to overtake
Honda in the United States and has closed the gap since 2010.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate
Kia Motors Corp have overtaken Japanese automakers
as the benchmark for value-for-money. The Koreans have also
taken advantage of a favorable exchange rate to install pricier
fuel-saving technologies and other extras while Japanese brands
struggle to offset the debilitating impact of a strong yen.
"Honda somehow managed to get very, very far away from their
engineering discipline," AutoTrends Consulting President Joseph
Phillippi said, adding it could take three years for Honda to
show it has turned the corner in car development.
A financial rebound could come quicker, though. Honda has
not given detailed forecasts for the fiscal year starting April,
but executives see U.S. sales up by as much as 25 percent in
2012.
Honda's earnings remain supported by a strong finance arm
and its leading motorcycle business. In addition, the automaker
is taking steps to shift more production to North America to
shore up profitability.
In another move that shows the importance Honda attaches to
getting it right in the United States, the board last month
promoted North America chief Tetsuo Iwamura to become the No. 2
global executive, the first time that job has been based outside
Japan.
But behind the scenes, the battle for Honda's automotive
soul is being played out in places like Asahi and Minami's
sprawling third-floor studio in the Tokyo suburb of Wako. If the
upscale Aoyama neighborhood that houses Honda's headquarters can
be likened to New York's Fifth Avenue, then Wako would be a
dreary town in New Jersey.
Since September, when they were promoted to fix Honda's car
designs, Asahi, 47, and Minami, 44, have been working from Wako
with a mission to shake things up. Both worked in the early
1990s on the fourth-generation Accord, a bigger Honda that won
praise for its simplicity and a near-indestructible
four-cylinder engine.
"He hates doing what he's told to do," Asahi says of his
partner with approval. "Just like me."
Minami says it's a struggle to get Honda's designers to shed
a conservatism born of the consensus-building approach typical
of Japanese corporate culture. "I want designers to be heard at
the company, but for that I need them to stop playing nice and
compete more fiercely with each other," he said.
OUT OF FAVOR
"Playing nice" has already taken a toll on Honda.
Last summer, Consumer Reports magazine savaged the
redesigned Civic for a low-quality interior and choppy ride. It
dropped the car from its recommended list and ranked it next to
last among 12 compact sedans tested. It was the first time the
Civic had failed to make the list since the buyer's guide was
launched in 1993. As a brand, Honda lost its coveted top spot in
the magazine's annual report on quality this week.
"(It was as if they said) 'OK, we've got the marketplace.
We're going to put in cheap interiors. We're not going to keep
up with engine technology," said David Champion, senior director
at Consumer Reports' auto test center.
Honda executives realize their mistakes.
"We should have been more aggressive," said Honda's top
engineer, Yoshiharu Yamamoto. "The Civic is a cornerstone. And
to have that car get the feedback that it did, we have to take
that to heart."
John Mendel, Honda's U.S. sales chief, has argued fallout
from Consumer Reports' poor review has been minimal, pointing to
the Civic's segment-leading sales in recent months. For the
first two months of 2012, Civic's U.S. sales were up 45 percent.
But industry research firm TrueCar.com says incentives
on the Civic have more than quintupled since its debut last
April to almost $1,900 per car in January, suggesting sales are
being driven by attractive deals.
Mendel acknowledges Honda cut costs on the Civic interior
because it believed back in 2008 that consumers would want a
cheaper small car at a time when the economy was sliding into a
deep recession. Instead, rivals including Hyundai, Ford and GM
all found American consumers ready to spend more for small cars
with richer interiors, quality sound systems and extras like
navigation and heated seats.
"We missed a trend," Mendel said. "We zigged, the market
zagged a little bit. We did some things that we thought were
less important to the consumers."
Honda is rushing a redesigned Civic to market late this
year, essentially a facelift to protect the image of a car that
is key to both Honda's future and heritage.
The Civic is the model that famously put the then
little-known Japanese automaker on the map in 1972. With a base
price of around $12,000 in today's prices and a slogan that
emphasized its no-nonsense engineering - "It will get you where
you're going" - the Civic was a hit with Americans looking for a
fuel-sipping small car in the wake of the first oil price spike.
The Civic now accounts for one of every five of the three
million-plus cars Honda sells worldwide.
"They erred by taking the content out of the vehicle," said
Mike Shaw, who owns Honda dealerships in Texas and Louisiana.
"The bean counters probably did take over. They now have been
overruled. That's an encouraging sign."
Industry observers and insiders said Civic's large U.S.
following -- 9 million sold -- tempted Honda to stick with a
design that wouldn't alienate repeat buyers.
MISSING 'MR THUNDER'
Honda has always thought of itself as an engineering firm --
its formal name in Japanese translates to Honda Technology
Research Industry -- and its CEO has always been an engineer.
To avoid boring redesigns, Honda has had a long-standing
policy of not letting engineers lead development of the same
model twice. The idea was to encourage project leaders to
"compete" with the previous version.
"The structure was there, but maybe not the culture behind
it," Minami said. "None of us, including top management, has
ever worked with Soichiro Honda. It's a totally new generation."
During his reign, engineers lived in fear of Soichiro
Honda's surprise visits, which typically ended in deafening
rants against mediocrity that earned him the moniker "Mr
Thunder".
He retired in 1983 and died nine years later. Many outside
Honda say the company could really benefit from the aggressive
drive he championed.
"Soichiro Honda was definitely the opposite of a bean
counter; he was like the automotive Steve Jobs," said Bob Lutz,
a former GM vice-chairman and one of the industry's best-known
"car guys", referring to Apple's late visionary leader.
"He was always for technical progress and 'Don't tell me
it's too expensive'," said Lutz, speculating Honda engineers no
longer had the founder's voice ringing in their ears. "If they
did, they would definitely have better technology and better
styling. They've just lost it."
'BEHIND THE SCREEN'
Honda executives want to shatter that view. Yamamoto, the
R&D chief, has a message for designers: worry less about what
other departments may want. "I want them to work more freely."
In the past, Honda designers didn't need permission to veer
off script. They often banded together to work in secret on an
alternative version of a car when unhappy with the
approved blueprint. Going "behind the screen", as it was called,
often had the tacit backing of managers who felt it upheld the
spirit of Soichiro Honda.
Asahi knows the power of going "behind the screen"
first-hand. In the late 1990s, he began dreaming of an open-top
sports car for Honda and spent his days drawing out models even
though he was assigned to focus on car interiors. A rushed clay
model that he developed with a group of like-minded designers
outside work hours became the prototype for the S2000, a zippy
roadster launched in 1999.
"I've personally seen a lot of these dreams become a reality
at this company," Asahi said. "That's why under the new Honda, I
want to draw out the guys who have that kind of passion and make
cars that way."
Honda's creative duo now have a direct line to Chief
Executive Takanobu Ito. Frustrated with the pace of
decision-making at Honda, Ito has put himself in charge of
Honda's car operations, splitting the core of the company into
three units headed by engineers: the Acura premium brand,
mid-sized vehicles and small cars.
Analysts say the first true test for the "new" Honda will
come with the redesigned Accord due later this year. The Accord
is Honda's best-selling vehicle and previous generations made
the Japanese automaker's reputation for easy-to-drive, smartly
engineered cars with good fuel mileage.
"It has to be a home run," said Lars Luedeman, head of Grant
Thornton's auto advisory practice. "It's their bread and butter,
a very high-margin vehicle."
Unlike the Civic, the next Accord will be equipped with
Honda's newest engines and transmissions -- technologies the
company hopes will make its cars the most fuel-efficient in
their class by 2015. It will be the first time in a decade Honda
has overhauled the Accord's engine.
Rivals have watched Honda's missteps with private glee.
Nissan even ran a commercial last August which shows a
loaded Nissan car carrier being driven past a frustrated Honda
dealer in a poke at its rival's low inventories due to last
year's Japanese earthquake and Thai floods.
For Asahi and Minami, the pressure is on. They must ensure
the next generation of Honda vehicles wow consumers. "What we
need to do is to raise the quality of the output by such a high
margin that it will shut everybody up," said Asahi.
To that end they have already sent numerous projects back to
the drawing board, they said. "The tension when we did that --
it was like all the air was being sucked out of the room,"
Minami said. "But that is our job."