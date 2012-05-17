UPDATE 1-Honda to assemble hybrids in Thailand-Nikkei

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 18 Honda Motor Co plans to assemble the hybrid version of its Fit subcompact outside Japan for the first time, Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.
Japan's third-biggest carmaker will assemble the 1.3-liter car in Thailand, its key production site in Asia, with an eye on exporting it to neighboring nations, the daily said.
The company plans to launch the assembled car locally as the Jazz Hybrid in the summer, the newspaper said.
Currently, all Fit Hybrids, with sales of about 86,000 units in 2011, are manufactured in Japan, the Nikkei said.
Honda's move is aimed at reducing production costs and tapping local demand for fuel-efficient vehicles through competitive pricing, the Japanese business daily.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.