Honda Motor to shrink sedan lineup in India - Nikkei

Sept 4 Honda Motor Co will reorganize
its car business in India, scaling down its lineup of sedans and
focusing on compact vehicles, the Nikkei reported.
Honda, which recently converted its India joint venture,
Honda Siel Cars India Ltd, into a wholly owned unit, plans to
postpone sales of the new version of its Civic sedan, and forgo
manufacturing the new version of the Accord sedan in the
country, the business daily said.
The Japanese car manufacturer may discontinue the Accord
vehicle altogether in India, the paper said.
Honda's India sales, which fell 20 percent in 2011, have
jumped 70 percent in January-July, helped by the newly launched
Brio subcompact, the Nikkei said.
Car sales in India rose 6.7 percent in July but were below
industry estimates as higher interest rates and a hike in excise
taxes stunted demand.