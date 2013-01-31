版本:
2013年 2月 1日

Honda, Mazda unions to give up pay hikes demands - Nikkei

Feb 1 Labor unions at Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp will not seek a hike in basic salary at the forthcoming spring wage negotiations with the managements due to the continuing uncertain business outlook, the Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision marks the fourth straight year where the unions have refrained from seeking higher pay, though earnings at both the auto companies have improved, the Japanese daily said.

Honda and Mazda unions will however seek a hike in the annual bonus to 590 percent and 500 percent of their monthly pay respectively, the Nikkei said.

