Honda, Mazda unions to give up pay hikes demands - Nikkei

Feb 1 Labor unions at Honda Motor Co Ltd
and Mazda Motor Corp will not seek a hike in
basic salary at the forthcoming spring wage negotiations with
the managements due to the continuing uncertain business
outlook, the Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The decision marks the fourth straight year where the unions
have refrained from seeking higher pay, though earnings at both
the auto companies have improved, the Japanese daily said.
Honda and Mazda unions will however seek a hike in the
annual bonus to 590 percent and 500 percent of their monthly pay
respectively, the Nikkei said.