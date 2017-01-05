Honda CEO says no immediate plan to curb production in Mexico

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
TOKYO Jan 5 Honda Motor Co has no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, the company's president said on Thursday, as automakers come under pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to build more cars in the United States.
"We produce cars in Mexico for markets including North America and Europe and we have no immediate plan to change this," Takahiro Hachigo, also the CEO of the company, said at a industry gathering in Tokyo to mark the New Year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: