版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 16:20 BJT

Honda CEO says no immediate plan to curb production in Mexico

TOKYO Jan 5 Honda Motor Co has no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, the company's president said on Thursday, as automakers come under pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to build more cars in the United States.

"We produce cars in Mexico for markets including North America and Europe and we have no immediate plan to change this," Takahiro Hachigo, also the CEO of the company, said at a industry gathering in Tokyo to mark the New Year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐