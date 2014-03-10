Honda Motor setting up separate Honda, Acura units in U.S.

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
DETROIT, March 10 Honda Motor Co Ltd said Monday it is setting up separate Honda and Acura divisions in the United States, with dedicated sales and marketing teams for each brand.
The new U.S. structure is similar to those employed by Toyota Motor Co with its Toyota and Lexus brands and Nissan Motor Co with its Nissan and Infiniti brands.
John Mendel will head a new American Honda Auto Division. Reporting to Mendel are Michael Accavitti, senior vice president and general manager of American Honda's Acura Division, and Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the company's Honda Division.
Previously, the company's U.S. operations were organized by function rather than brand.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER