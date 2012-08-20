Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 The first mass-production version of the new 2013 model year Honda Motor Co Accord sedan, the most important new vehicle for Honda this year in the U.S. market, rolled off an Ohio assembly line on Monday, the company said.
The 2013 Accord will go on sale at U.S. dealerships next month. The 2012 version of the Accord is the second-biggest-selling car in the United States so far this year, behind the Toyota Motor Corp Camry.
The Accord has been made at the Honda plant northwest of Columbus, Ohio since 1982, when Honda became the first Japanese automaker with a U.S. plant.
Since then, more than 9 million Accord sedans have been made at the plant.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.