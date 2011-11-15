RPT-Honda extends U.S., Canada auto output reduction

(Repeats to cover alerts)

TOKYO Nov 15 Honda Motor Co, Japan's No.3 car maker, said on Tuesday it will extend a reduction in vehicle output at its U.S. and Canadian plants until Nov. 30.

The output cut, due to a shortage of parts from flood-hit Thai suppliers, was initially due to last until Nov. 23 in the U.S. and until Nov. 25 in Canada. (Reporting by James Topham)