Honda says studying overseas output to avoid yen effect

TOKYO Aug 9 Honda Motor Co is studying
possible production bases overseas to replace export-bound car
production in Japan to reduce the impact of the strong yen,
Chief Financial Officer Fumihiko Ike said on Tuesday.
"We currently have a three-year plan under which we are
assuming a rate of 80 yen to the dollar," Ike told a small group
of reporters.
"And under that assumption the discussion to look for an
alternative production base is inevitable."
Ike said Honda exported about 30 percent of its Japan-made
cars last year, and that those exports were losing money with
the dollar trading below 80 yen.
On Tuesday the dollar was around 77.40 yen .
Last week, Japan's No.3 automaker posted an unexpected
quarterly profit and raised its annual outlook by more than a
third as it rebounded quickly from a severe parts shortage
caused by the March 11 earthquake.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson and
Joseph Radford)