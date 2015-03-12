Honda starts advertising campaign related to airbag recalls

March 12 Honda Motor Co Ltd's U.S. arm
said it launched an advertising campaign urging owners of Honda
and Acura vehicles to immediately check for open recalls and
take the affected automobiles to authorized dealers for free
repair.
The company has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to
cover mass recalls to replace air-bag inflators made by Takata
Corp that have been linked to six deaths, all in Honda
cars.
"These ads are a strong call to action from our company
designed to break through the clutter, grab the attention of
customers driving affected vehicles, and urge that they get
required repairs as soon as possible," said John Mendel, who
leads American Honda Motor's automobile unit.
The consumer information campaign includes a multi-million
dollar advertising push that will begin on March 16, Honda said.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)