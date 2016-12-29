Honda to recall about 650,000 Odyssey minivans in U.S.

DETROIT Dec 29 Honda Motor Co
said on Thursday it will recall nearly 650,000 Odyssey minivans
in the United States covering 2011 to 2016 model years because
second-row seats may not lock in the event of a crash.
No injuries or crashes have been reported related to this
issue, Honda's U.S. division said.
Two separate recalls will be conducted, Honda and U.S.
safety regulators said. The largest involves 634,000 Odyssey
minivans for model year 2011 to 2016, and a smaller one affects
about 7,600 of the 2016 model year Odyssey minivans.
Many fewer minivans will be recalled in Canada and Mexico,
but Honda did not immediately have details on the number of
vehicles involved.
In each of the recalls, the second row of seats may not lock
in the event of a crash in certain conditions, U.S. regulators
from the National Highway Traffic Administration and Honda said.
Owners in the larger recall will be notified by letter in
mid-February. The parts to fix this issue will not be available
until the spring, Honda said.
In the smaller recall, Honda said it will notify owners in
late January.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)