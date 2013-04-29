Honda recalls almost 46,000 Fit cars in U.S., Canada

April 29 Honda Motor Co Ltd is
recalling almost 46,000 Fit small cars in the United States and
Canada to fix a problem with the electronic stability control
system software.
The recall affects 2012 and 2013 model year Fit Sport cars.
The cars may tilt too far during sharp turns, possibly leading
to loss of tire traction and increasing the risk of a crash,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
About 2,000 cars are affected by the recall in Canada and
another 43,782 in the United States, Honda said.
To address the issue, which was discovered by NHTSA, Honda
will update the stability control software. The Japanese
automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries
related to the issue.
Owners will be notified by mail starting in May, Honda said.