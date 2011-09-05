UPDATE 1-Honda to recall nearly 1 mln Fit, other models

* Fit subcompacts recalled due to defective power window
switch
* No accidents reported due to the defect
(Adds details)
TOKYO, Sept 5 Honda Motor Co said on
Monday it would recall about 960,000 Fit subcompacts and other
models globally to repair defects including malfunctioning power
window switches.
No accidents have been reported due to the defects, a Honda
spokesman in Tokyo said.
In Japan, the recall covers Fit vehicles produced between
October 2005 and October 2009. The subcompacts were also sold
overseas, mainly in China and other Asian countries.
The spokesman said the company was not disclosing the cost
of the global recall.
(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Michael Watson)