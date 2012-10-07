Honda recalls 489,000 CR-Vs in U.S., Europe

TOKYO Oct 7 Honda Motor Co said it
would recall about 489,000 CR-Vs in Europe and the United States
after finding rain water may enter the vehicles' power window
switch on the driver's door, which could ultimately cause the
switch to overheat and catch fire.
The Japanese automaker will be recalling about 220,000 CR-V
sport utility vehicles in Europe, some 268,000 units in the
United States and fewer than 100 in Africa, a Honda spokeswoman
said on Sunday. All the recalled vehicles are from model years
2002 through 2006.
There have been reports of five switch fires, but no crashes
or injuries have been reported related to the issue, the
spokeswoman said.
Honda, Japan's third-largest automaker, did not give
estimated costs for the recall.
The development comes on the heels of another Honda recall
of more than 600,000 Accord mid-sized sedans in North America to
address a potential power steering fluid leak problem that could
cause a fire under the hood.