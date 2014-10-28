BRIEF-Honda: new models approval delay a reason for Japan sales f'cast revision

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura says one reason for Japan sales forecast revision was delay in approving new models in pipeline

* Honda executive says review of models in pipeline was delayed by almost 6 months for some vehicles

* Honda executive says 80,000 vehicles of total 100,000 revision to Japan sales forecast due to new model delays

* Honda executive says Japan sales forecast also hit by effects of sales tax rise

* Honda executive says cut 2014/15 sales forecast by 100,000 vehicles in China Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito)