Honda Q1 net profit up 20 pct on robust US sales, weak yen

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co said on Friday its quarterly net profit grew 20 percent, beating estimates as strong sales in North America, its biggest market, and a weak yen helped it absorb the impact of higher quality-related costs.
April-June net profit at Japan's third-biggest automaker rose to 186.04 billion yen ($1.50 billion), from 155.60 billion yen a year earlier. Honda reported the first-quarter results under international accounting standards for the first time.
That result beat an average estimate of 145.75 billion yen in a survey of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Honda left its financial forecasts unchanged for the year ending March 2016, calling for a net profit of 525 billion yen, up from 509 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 124.1000 yen) (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.