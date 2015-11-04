CORRECTED-Honda lifts full-year revenue forecast on weak yen

(Corrects number of analysts polled in third paragraph)
TOKYO Nov 4 Honda Motor Co on
Wednesday slightly lifted its full-year revenue forecast after
quarterly net profit rose 6.9 percent due to strong vehicle
sales in North America.
Honda raised its revenue forecast to 14.6 trillion yen
($120.6 billion), from a previous forecast of 14.5 trillion yen,
saying it anticipated a positive impact from a weaker yen.
Net profit, which includes earnings made in China, during
the July-September quarter at Japan's third-biggest automaker
rose to 127.7 billion yen from 119.5 billion a year earlier.
That was lower than an average estimate for 129.12 billion yen
drawn from forecasts by 11 analysts according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S/ data.
Operating profit for the second quarter fell 2.5 percent to
164.84 billion yen ($1.36 billion).
From this fiscal year, Honda is reporting results under
international accounting standards for the first time.
($1 = 121.1000 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)