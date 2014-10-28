BRIEF-Honda expects Takata to pay back cost of recalls related to Takata's air bags

UPDATE 2-India's Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
* CEO says healthcare, retail clients weighing on growth (Adds CEO comment, details)
TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) -
* Honda Motor Co Ltd official says expects cost of recalls related to Takata Corp's air bags to be paid back by Takata Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito)
* CEO says healthcare, retail clients weighing on growth (Adds CEO comment, details)
* "Urges" election of all four shareholder nominees to Arconic's board
* Advances MS drug BAF312 filing date to 2018 from 2019 (Adds $200 mln hit from drug trial failure, closing share price)