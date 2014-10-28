版本:
BRIEF-Honda expects Takata to pay back cost of recalls related to Takata's air bags

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Honda Motor Co Ltd official says expects cost of recalls related to Takata Corp's air bags to be paid back by Takata Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito)
