Honda expects record U.S. sales of 1.6 mln cars in 2014, up 5 pct

TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co expects to sell a record 1.6 million cars in the United States, its biggest market, this calendar year, up 5 percent from 1.525 million sold in 2013, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura said on Friday.

He also said Honda expects its car sales in Thailand to fall at least 50,000 vehicles short of the 213,000 sold last year, due in part to political unrest in that country.
