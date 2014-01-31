Honda expects record U.S. sales of 1.6 mln cars in 2014, up 5 pct

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co expects to sell a record 1.6 million cars in the United States, its biggest market, this calendar year, up 5 percent from 1.525 million sold in 2013, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura said on Friday.
He also said Honda expects its car sales in Thailand to fall at least 50,000 vehicles short of the 213,000 sold last year, due in part to political unrest in that country.
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.