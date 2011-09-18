Honda eyeing first Russian car plant - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 18 Honda Motor plans to set
up its first assembly plant in Russia, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Sunday, as Japan's No.3 automaker looks to lift its
competitiveness in the fast-growing auto market.
The company is looking to invest several billion yen (tens
of millions of dollars) to produce 30,000 to 50,000 cars
annually, the Nikkei said, adding Honda has submitted the plans
to the Russian government and had started talks with officials.
Honda is consulting officials on the location of the
assembly plant, which will use components imported from its
global facilities, and the Russian Far East is seen as one
candidate, the Nikkei said.
A Honda spokesman declined to comment on the report.
General Motors , Renault , and a host of
other top players have already announced plans to ramp up
production in Russia in exchange for lower import tariffs for
parts.
Honda, which sold about 18,000 cars in Russia last year, has
been selling its cars with tariffs of about 50 percent, making
them more expensive than automobiles produced by rivals locally.
Russia's vehicles market is expected to double sales to
about 4 million units a year by mid-decade.
($1 = 76.875 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham)