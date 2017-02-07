Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture

BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - an internal investigation is underway to determine cause of accident
TOKYO Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
The venture will have sales and manufacturing functions in the United States and China in addition to Japan, the companies said in a press release.
The joint venture, to be established in July, will be owned 51 percent by Hitachi Automotive Systems and 49 percent by Honda, they said. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Taiga Uranaka)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth across its businesses.
TORONTO, May 25 Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.