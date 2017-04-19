UPDATE 2-Honda says U.S. driver seriously injured in Takata inflator rupture

(Adds police report, Takata statement, background on inflators,
paragraphs 4-7)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd
said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously
injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a
March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Japanese automaker said the inflator had not been
installed by a dealer but likely was a salvaged part from a junk
yard.
Honda said it has purchased more than 60,000 salvaged Takata
Corp air bag modules in an effort to prevent similar
incidents.
The victim, 18, suffered a puncture wound to her trachea in
a rear-end crash, according to a police report.
The inflators, which can explode with excessive force and
unleash metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks, are blamed for at
least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide. The safety
defect has prompted an international recall of about 100 million
inflators by more than a dozen major automakers.
In June 2016, federal regulators said inflators in
2001-2003 model Honda and Acura vehicles have up to a 50 percent
chance of a dangerous air bag inflator rupture in a crash.
Takata said in a statement it strongly urges all consumers
to check a government website to see if their inflators have
been recalled.
Honda has said at least 10 deaths and more than 150 injuries
in the United States are linked to the inflators in its
vehicles.
This month, a federal judge in Detroit said he plans to name
former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller
to oversee nearly $1 billion in Takata restitution funds as part
of a U.S. Justice Department settlement.
In January, Takata agreed to plead guilty to criminal
wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a federal
investigation into its inflators.
As part of the settlement, Takata agreed to establish two
independently administered restitution funds: one for $850
million to compensate automakers for recalls, and a $125 million
fund for individuals injured by its airbags who have not already
reached a settlement.
With the criminal settlement and penalties set in the United
States, where most of the air bag-related fatalities and
injuries have occurred, Takata is continuing its search for a
buyer or financial backer, a process that has dragged on for a
year.
Automakers have recalled 46 million Takata air bag inflators
in 29 million U.S. vehicles. By 2019, automakers will recall 64
million to 69 million U.S. inflators in 42 million vehicles,
regulators said in December.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown and David
Gregorio)