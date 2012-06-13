Honda recalls about 50,000 Civic cars in US

June 13 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will recall about 50,000 Civic small cars in the United States from the 2012 model year for a potential driveshaft assembly issue that could lead to loss of engine power.

The Japanese automaker said it will inspect and, if needed, replace the driver's side driveshaft that may not have been properly assembled, which could lead to the engine no longer propelling the vehicle in any gear.

The car also could roll away if the parking brake has not been set, Honda said.

No crashes or injuries have been reported related to the issue, Honda said.

Mailed notification of the recall will begin in late June, Honda said.