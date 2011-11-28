UPDATE 1-Honda's North American plants to resume normal output

Nov 28 Honda Motor Co said all of its North American plants will resume normal production by the start of next month, following improvement in overall parts supply, which was hit by the Thailand floods.

Production at the company's plants in Canada and the United States was disrupted following Thailand's worst floods in 50 years that led to shortage of parts from flood-hit Thai suppliers.

Honda, known for its popular Civic and Accord models, was the hardest hit of the Japanese car firms.

The company said the severe flooding in Thailand continues to have some impact to its parts supply, but it has been working closely with its suppliers to fully re-establish the flow of parts for products made in North America.

Honda had to shut its assembly plant in the central province of Ayutthaya, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)