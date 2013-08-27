Honda Canada Finance sells C$550 mln of notes - term sheet

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 Honda Canada Finance Inc on Tuesday sold C$550 million ($524 million) of floating-rate notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale was a private placement.
The issue included C$300 million ($286 million) of floating-rate notes due Dec. 3, 2015. The notes, which were priced at par, have a coupon rate of 42 basis points over the three-month Canadian Dealer Offered rate or CDOR.
Honda Canada Finance also sold C$250 million ($238 million)floating-rate notes due Dec. 3, 2018, which were priced at par with coupon rate of 65 basis points over the three-month CDOR.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada were the lead managers of the sale.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.