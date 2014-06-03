版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Honda says U.S. sales in May rose 9 percent to 152,603 vehicles

DETROIT, June 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd : * Says U.S. sales in May rose 9 percent to 152,603 vehicles
