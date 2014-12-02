BRIEF-Takata taps three ex-U.S. Transportation chiefs for guidance in air bag recall crisis

DETROIT Dec 2 * Honda Motor Co exec in testimony submitted to Congress says "Honda

is seriously considering a nationwide action on those driver air bag

inflators" made by Takata Corp * Honda exec in testimony submitted to Congress says a national U.S. recall of the Takata driver-side air bags would lead to part shortages * Honda exec in testimony submitted to Congress says high humidity regions in U.S. should get first available replacement inflators * Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says any broader air bag

recall should be phased in to give high humidity regions priority * Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says company increasing

production of replacement parts from 350,000 per month to 450,000 per month

in January * Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says if recall is expanded,

Takata is 'prepared to collaborate' with other air bag inflator makers to

boost production * Takata chairman says in statement company is forming an independent quality

assurance panel to prepare a report on the company's manufacturing processes * Takata chairman says in statement quality panel will be headed by former

White House chief of staff and US Transportation Secretary Samuel K. Skinner * Takata chairman says in statement has appointed two former U.S.

Transportation secretaries, Rodney Slater and Norman Y. Mineta, to serve as

special counsels to the company * Takata chairman says in statement company is working with scientists who specialize in propellants, inflators and air bag systems to better understand the failure of the company's air bag systems * Takata chairman says company has collected more than 20 terabytes of data in

response to requests for information from US safety regulators and Takata is

producing more than 360,000 pages of documents to regulators * Takata chairman says similar efforts are underway in Asia and Europe * Toyota exec in testimony submitted to Congress says company wants 'additional

assurances about the integrity and quality of takata's manufacturing

processes'