BRIEF-Takata taps three ex-U.S. Transportation chiefs for guidance in air bag recall crisis

DETROIT Dec 2
* Honda Motor Co exec in testimony submitted to
Congress says "Honda
is seriously considering a nationwide action on those driver
air bag
inflators" made by Takata Corp
* Honda exec in testimony submitted to Congress says a national
U.S. recall of the Takata driver-side air bags would lead to
part shortages
* Honda exec in testimony submitted to Congress says high
humidity regions in U.S. should get first available replacement
inflators
* Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says any
broader air bag
recall should be phased in to give high humidity regions
priority
* Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says company
increasing
production of replacement parts from 350,000 per month to
450,000 per month
in January
* Takata exec in testimony submitted to Congress says if recall
is expanded,
Takata is 'prepared to collaborate' with other air bag
inflator makers to
boost production
* Takata chairman says in statement company is forming an
independent quality
assurance panel to prepare a report on the company's
manufacturing processes
* Takata chairman says in statement quality panel will be
headed by former
White House chief of staff and US Transportation Secretary
Samuel K. Skinner
* Takata chairman says in statement has appointed two former
U.S.
Transportation secretaries, Rodney Slater and Norman Y.
Mineta, to serve as
special counsels to the company
* Takata chairman says in statement company is working with
scientists who specialize in propellants, inflators and air bag
systems to better understand the failure of the company's air
bag systems
* Takata chairman says company has collected more than 20
terabytes of data in
response to requests for information from US safety
regulators and Takata is
producing more than 360,000 pages of documents to regulators
* Takata chairman says similar efforts are underway in Asia and
Europe
* Toyota exec in testimony submitted to Congress says company
wants 'additional
assurances about the integrity and quality of takata's
manufacturing
processes'