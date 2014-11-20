BRIEF-Honda exec in testimony says company is working with Takata to increase availability of replacement air bag inflators

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
DETROIT Nov 20 Honda Motor Co Ltd : * Honda motor co N. American VP Rick Schostek in perpared testimony
for senate hearing says company is continuing to work with Takata to increase
availability of parts to repair air bags * Exec says Takata advised it a Honda model involved in 2004 air bag rupture
incident had 'distinctly different characteristics compared to ruptures that
led to the first recall' * Exec to tell Senate panel consumer safety could be improved if U.S. states
declined to grant vehicle registrations unless a recalled model is repaired,
if parts are available * Exec to tell Senate panel company expresses "our deepest and heartfelt
sympathies" to victims and their families affected by the problem with
ruptured air bag inflators * Exec to tell Senate panel that company offers "sincere apologies to the
families of those who have died," injured or otherwise inconvenienced by
problems with Takata air bags in Honda vehicles
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).