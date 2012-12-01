Honduras makes record haul of meth precursor chemicals

TEGUCIGALPA Nov 30 Honduran anti-drug agents on
Friday seized a record 14 tonnes of precursor chemicals for the
production of methamphetamine, part of an ongoing operation that
has netted $100 million in assets, federal prosecutors said.
The chemicals were discovered Thursday underneath a house in
the town of Patagallina in the northern department of Yoro,
located along a major drug-smuggling route used by Mexican and
Colombian cartels to bring drugs to the United States, said
Carlos Vallecillo, spokesman for the federal prosecutor's
office.
The Mexican government's campaign to tame its drug cartels
has driven Mexican drug traffickers to set up shop in Honduras.
Colombian cartels also operate in the Central American country,
which has the highest murder rate in the world.