Honduras removes its ambassador to Colombia amid party scandal

TEGUCIGALPA Jan 5 Honduras has removed its
ambassador to Colombia amid reports his personal aide was
involved in a wild party held at the embassy of Honduras in
Bogota which, according to media, was attended by prostitutes
and where cell phones and computers were stolen.
Ambassador Carlos Rodriguez quit his post on Saturday,
Honduras' foreign ministry said in a release, after the
government requested his withdrawal.
Rodriguez's personal aide went out with friends on Dec. 20,
picking up some prostitutes in Bogota's red district before
going to the embassy, where they consumed alcohol and trashed
the facilities, El Heraldo daily reported.
It was not clear if Rodriguez was present, but the ministry
said an investigation was under way.
Last year, about a dozen U.S. Secret Service employees were
accused of misconduct for bringing women, some of them
prostitutes, back to their hotel rooms ahead of a visit to
Colombia by President Barack Obama, in the biggest scandal to
hit the agency.