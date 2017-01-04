Republic of Honduras names banks for US dollar bond roadshow

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a US dollar bond roadshow, a bank on the deal told IFR.
The roadshow will begin on January 6 in London and end January 11 in New York. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.