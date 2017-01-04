版本:
Republic of Honduras names banks for US dollar bond roadshow

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a US dollar bond roadshow, a bank on the deal told IFR.

The roadshow will begin on January 6 in London and end January 11 in New York. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
