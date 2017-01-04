UPDATE 1-Honduras names banks for US dollar bond roadshow

(ADDS roadshow details)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup for a US dollar bond roadshow, a bank on the deal told IFR.

The borrower will be in London on Thursday and Friday. Next week it will visit investors in Los Angeles, Boston and New York, where it will end marketing for the deal on January 11. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)