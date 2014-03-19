Tigo sues Honduran unit of Slim's America Movil in ad dispute

| TEGUCIGALPA, March 19
TEGUCIGALPA, March 19 Honduran telecoms company
Tigo, a part of Sweden's Millicom, said on Wednesday
it is suing main local rival Claro, a unit of Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, for what it
called an "unfair" advertising campaign.
Tigo said it is seeking damages of 280 million lempiras ($13
million) from Claro, which it accuses of putting out "abusive
propaganda that denigrates and discredits (its) products and
services" and is tantamount to "unfair competition."
In Honduras since 1986, Tigo dominates the cellphone market
with 4.9 million of the country's 7.5 million users, according
to Honduras' telecoms regulator Conatel. Claro has the rest.
Claro has launched a publicity campaign supporting new
measures, which come into effect at the end of April, that would
allow users to change provider while keeping the same number.
The new regulation could lead to at least 10 percent of
users switching their network, according to Conatel estimates.
A spokeswoman for Claro declined to comment on the case.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang)