Jessica Alba's ecommerce firm Honest Co working on IPO-Bloomberg

Feb 5 Honest Co, an online shopping startup co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

The company was valued at about $1.7 billion based on a funding round last year, Bloomberg said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.(bloom.bg/1S5m3SV)

Honest Co primarily sells baby products, beauty products, soaps and detergents.

The company raised about $100 million in August, its last fundraising round according to regulatory filings. (1.usa.gov/1S5mpsz)

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Honest Co and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)