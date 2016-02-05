Jessica Alba's ecommerce firm Honest Co working on IPO-Bloomberg

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Honest Co, an online shopping startup co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.
The company was valued at about $1.7 billion based on a funding round last year, Bloomberg said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.(bloom.bg/1S5m3SV)
Honest Co primarily sells baby products, beauty products, soaps and detergents.
The company raised about $100 million in August, its last fundraising round according to regulatory filings. (1.usa.gov/1S5mpsz)
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Honest Co and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.