BRIEF-Honeywell CFO says U.S. orders have been stronger than expected through third quarter, European, Chinese orders weaker than expected

BOSTON, Sept 14 Honeywell International Inc : * CFO says U.S. orders have been stronger than expected through third quarter,

European, Chinese orders weaker than expected * CFO says 2013 to be "a tough year"

