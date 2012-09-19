版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell CEO says European economy likely to remain weak "for two or three years"

BOSTON, Sept 19 Honeywell International Inc : * CEO says European economy likely to remain weak "for two or three years" * CEO says company could prioritize acquisitions over share buybacks in current

environment

