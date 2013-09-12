Honeywell wins $550 mln for U.S. Air Force satellite work

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Honeywell International Inc has won up to $550 million in additional work under a large umbrella contract to manage the U.S. Air Force Satellite Control Network, the U.S. Defense Department said on Thursday in its daily digest of arms sales.

The announcement said the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center had exercised a third option under Honeywell's existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, adding up to $550 mln in potential work orders for fiscal years 2014 through 2016.

The contract covers system and maintenance engineering, network support integration, on-site and off-site depot level maintenance, and software maintenance of the Air Force Satellite Control Network, the Pentagon said.