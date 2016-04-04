Honeywell names chief operating officer seen as CEO-in-waiting

| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 Honeywell International Inc
on Monday named Darius Adamczyk as its first president
and chief operating officer, a newly-created role seen as a step
toward designating a successor to Chief Executive Dave Cote, who
has led the company for 14 years.
Adamczyk, 50, a Polish immigrant who did not speak English
when he arrived in the United States at age 11, earned degrees
in electrical and computer engineering at Michigan State
University and Syracuse University before earning an MBA at
Harvard, Honeywell said.
"Darius is an eight-year veteran of Honeywell and an
accomplished executive with a strong track record in numerous
Honeywell businesses," Cote said in a statement.
The heads of Honeywell's businesses, which include
aerospace, building controls and security and performance
materials, will report to Adamczyk, who will report to Cote, the
company said. The change is effective immediately.
Adamczyk has run Honeywell divisions, including most
recently its $9.3-billion performance materials unit, whose
products range from refrigerants to oil refining technology,
Honeywell said.
Analysts praised the appointment but the stock didn't
respond much to the news, edging down 0.5 percent at $112.65 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Though not explicit in the announcement, this seems to be a
clear indication to us that Mr. Adamczyk is the most likely
successor to Chairman/CEO Dave Cote," Steve Winoker, analyst at
Sanford Bernstein, said in a note. "We've had no concerns over
how the succession might play out - and today's announcement
makes us all the more positive."
The appointment of Adamczyk comes just weeks after
Honeywell's bid to acquire United Technologies Corp was
rebuffed.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Nick Zieminski)