Honeywell raises dividend 10 percent

Oct 26 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said on Friday that it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 41 cents per share, starting with the fourth-quarter payment on Dec. 10.

The maker of aircraft electronics and building control systems last week reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations, helped by growth at its UOP chemical arm.

Last year, the Morris Township, New Jersey-based company raised its dividend by 12 percent.

Honeywell shares were down 0.3 percent at $61.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

