Honeywell forecasts 2014 sales below estimates

Dec 17 Honeywell International Inc forecast lower-than-expected sales for 2014 and said it expects the macro environment next year to be similar to 2013.

The U.S. manufacturing conglomerate expects sales of $40.3 billion-$40.7 billion in 2014. Analysts on average expected revenue of $41.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
