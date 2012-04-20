Honeywell Q1 profit up, raises 2012 EPS view

* Q1 EPS $1.04 vs 88 cents year ago

* Sales $9.3 bln vs. $9.15 bln Wall St forecast

April 20 Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings per share outlook for the full year, saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets are more than offsetting softness in Europe.

The maker of products ranging from cockpit electronics to control systems for large buildings, on Friday said net first-quarter e a rnings rose to $825 million, or $1.04 per share, from $708 million, or 88 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales increased by 7 percent to $9.3 billion, above the $9.15 billion average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honeywell revised its 2012 earnings per share outlook to a range of $4.35 to $4.55 from $4.25 to $4.50.