UPDATE 1-Honeywell to pay $338 mln for safety-shoe maker

Nov 1 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell
International Inc (HON.N) said it would pay $338 million to buy
King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers
in factories, mines and other industrial environments.
The deal, disclosed on on Tuesday and expected to close
early next year, will add a business with about $138 million in
annual revenue to Honeywell's lineup of safety equipment for
workers, which also includes helmets, gloves and respirators.
Honeywell said the purchase price represents a multiple of
about 11.5 times King's estimated 2011 earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It is buying
King from Malaysia-based private equity firm Navis Capital
Partners, which manages about $3 billion in equity capital.
