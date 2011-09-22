UPDATE 1-Honeywell sees Q3 profit at high end of range

Sept 22 Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said on Thursday its third-quarter earnings will likely be at the high end of its forecasted range of 96 cents per share to $1.01 per share.

The maker of cockpit electronics, auto products and control systems for buildings, also repeated its July forecast that calls for 2011 proforma earnings of $3.85 a share to $4 a share on sales of $36.1 billion to $36.7 billion.

Analysts, on average, expect Honeywell to earn $1.00 per share in the third quarter and $3.97 a share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honeywell's reaffirmation of earnings targets comes as a peer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), set a $16.5 cash deal to buy Goodrich Corp GR.N to build critical mass in the aerospace market.