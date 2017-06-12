UPDATE 2-Honeywell aerospace unit under review for spinoff has fared well -chairman

(Adds remarks on NAFTA)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, June 12 Honeywell International Inc's
aerospace business, under review as part of a spinoff
proposal, has performed well and benefited from heavy investment
from the U.S. technology and manufacturing company, Executive
Chairman David Cote said on Monday.
Honeywell said in May it would decide by this fall whether
to separate the business, its biggest with $14.75 billion in
2016 sales, which makes auxiliary power units and engines for
aircraft.
"The business has actually performed pretty well," said Cote
in an interview on the sidelines of the International Economic
Forum of the Americas in Montreal.
"And if you take a look at margin improvement and you take a
look at the wins that we've had over a long period of time since
2013. We've invested very heavily in that business."
Hedge fund investor Third Point LLC has argued in favor of
the spinoff, which it said could create more than $20 billion in
shareholder value.
Cote said Honeywell Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk was
reviewing the unit with the company's board and discussions
would be held with investors at some point.
"I can promise you that whatever Darius does, it's going to
be consistent with 'how do you keep growing that overall return
for our shareholders,'" he said.
Cote, Honeywell's former CEO, also said that while he would
have preferred that the United States not leave the 2015 global
Paris agreement to fight climate change, he did not believe the
move was "catastrophic."
While the decision would erode the ability of the United
States to influence other countries, it will not stop America
from achieving its own emissions reductions goals, in part
because of the conversion from coal to natural gas use for power
generation, he said.
Cote also said he believed it was worth modernizing and
updating the North American Free Trade Agreement to include
technological developments.
"Twenty years ago when they were negotiating NAFTA the whole
idea of cyber was not all that big a deal," he said. "It's very
different today."
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Richard Chang)