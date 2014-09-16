Honeywell to roll out hardware on Bombardier business jets

| Sept 16
Sept 16 Bombardier Inc said Tuesday
that it will be the first business jet manufacturer to outfit
its planes with the latest hardware made by Honeywell
International Inc to support speedy in-flight Internet.
The deal highlights the growing demand among travelers for
robust Internet connections worldwide on business jets. It also
could freeze other equipment makers out of Bombardier's
long-distance business planes, although the Canadian
manufacturer says it hasn't decided yet whether Honeywell's new
JetWave hardware will be standard or optional for its clients.
"Honeywell has obviously been invested a lot in the
connectivity market," said Jack Jacobs, vice president of
marketing for Honeywell Aerospace. "There will be 10 billion
smart devices on the planet (by 2016, but only) 7.3 billion
people. They're going to want to get connected anywhere, any
time."
Bombardier's Director of Marketing Brad Nolen did not
disclose how much the manufacturer will pay Honeywell for the
hardware or how much it will charge customers to use it.
The number of broadband installations for business jets and
commercial airlines will grow 19 percent per year over the next
five years, according to Jacobs.
Honeywell hopes to seize this growing market through its
JetWave hardware, which enables not just local but worldwide
high-speed Internet access. Partnerships with manufacturers such
as Bombardier may help it, along with its agreement to provide
hardware for certain high-speed services from British satellite
provider Inmarsat.
Jet ConneX, Inmarsat's product aimed at business jets, will
service Bombardier in the deal announced Tuesday, beginning in
2015, although the exact terms of the deal were not dislosed.
Other business planemakers such as Gulfstream Aerospace,
owned by General Dynamics Corp, offer a range of optional
wireless systems based on the needs and budget of their
customers.
Bombarider may depart from this model by outfitting all the
jets in its Global 5000-8000 series, which can fly more miles
and carry more passengers than other Bombardier business planes,
with at least some wireless service, or it may make the service
optional.
Still, an industry specialist says high-speed, in-flight
Internet is a worthy investment for business aircraft
manufacturers because demand for it keeps growing.
"Business airplanes have always been like offices in the
sky," said Dan Hubbard, a spokesman for the National Business
Aviation Association. "Wifi certainly folds into that whole
concept."
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)